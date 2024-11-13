Charter Communications Announces Merger with Liberty Broadband

The latest update is out from Charter Communications ( (CHTR) ).

Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation have announced a merger agreement where Charter will acquire Liberty Broadband in an all-stock transaction. Liberty Broadband shareholders will receive Charter stock, and the GCI business will be spun off beforehand. The deal, set to close by June 2027, aims to simplify corporate structures, enhance shareholder value, and involve substantial share repurchases by Charter from Liberty Broadband. Both companies anticipate future growth and value creation through this strategic move.

Learn more about CHTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.