Charter Communications Announces Merger with Liberty Broadband

November 13, 2024 — 09:19 am EST

Charter Communications and Liberty Broadband Corporation have announced a merger agreement where Charter will acquire Liberty Broadband in an all-stock transaction. Liberty Broadband shareholders will receive Charter stock, and the GCI business will be spun off beforehand. The deal, set to close by June 2027, aims to simplify corporate structures, enhance shareholder value, and involve substantial share repurchases by Charter from Liberty Broadband. Both companies anticipate future growth and value creation through this strategic move.

