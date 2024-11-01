Chart Industries Cuts Annual Outlook, Expects 2025 Sales Below View; Pre-Market Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) on Friday revised down its annual guidance below consensus estimates. Full-year 2025 sales outlook is now projected to be below Street view.

Chart Industries, said: "The changes to our 2024 outlook are primarily due to timing of larger orders and their associated revenue recognition (timing and mix), foreign exchange impact, tax rate change, and share count change."

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of around $9, lower than the prior expectation of $10.75 to $11.75 per share.

Annual sales are now anticipated to be around $4.20 billion to $4.30 billion, compared with the earlier guidance of $4.45 billion to $4.60 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the company to post income per share of $10.45, on revenue of $4.41 billion, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the full-year 2025, Chart Industries expects adjusted earnings per share of $12 to $13, on sales of $4.65 billion to $4.85 billion.

Analysts, on average, project the company to register income per share of $12.53, on revenue of $4.9 billion, for the full-year 2025.

GTLS was down by 5.33 percent at $114.29 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

