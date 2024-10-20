News & Insights

Chariot Corporation Expands U.S. Lithium Ventures

October 20, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Chariot Corporation Limited (AU:CC9) has released an update.

Chariot Corporation Limited is making significant strides in the lithium mining sector with its strategic landholdings and promising projects like Black Mountain and Resurgent in the U.S. Black Mountain offers high-grade spodumene mineralization, while Resurgent boasts one of the largest lithium resources in the McDermitt Caldera. These developments position Chariot as a key player in the burgeoning lithium market, attracting interest from major investors and industry stakeholders.

