Charger Metals NL Launches Entitlement Offer

Charger Metals NL is launching a non-renounceable entitlement offer to raise approximately $774,203 by issuing partly paid shares to eligible shareholders. The offer is fully underwritten by Barclay Wells Ltd, ensuring the company secures the intended capital. This initiative presents a speculative investment opportunity for those interested in the company’s growth potential.

