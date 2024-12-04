ChargePoint Holdings: Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. ( (CHPT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chargepoint Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is a major player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, offering a comprehensive range of networked charging solutions for various sectors including home, workplace, and fleets, with a significant presence in North America and Europe.
The company recently released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, highlighting a revenue of $100 million and an increased subscription revenue. Despite a slight dip in total revenue compared to the previous year, the company made significant improvements in reducing its operating expenses and net loss.
Key financial metrics for the quarter include a 23% GAAP gross margin and a 26% non-GAAP gross margin. Subscription revenue grew by 19% year over year, while the company also reported a significant reduction in operating expenses by 30% and a decrease in net loss by 51%. Additionally, the liquidity position remains strong with $219.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Looking ahead, ChargePoint is optimistic about its growth prospects, projecting fourth-quarter revenue between $95 million to $105 million. The company is focusing on returning to growth and aims to achieve positive non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2026, continuing its commitment to expanding the EV charging infrastructure.
