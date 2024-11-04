Charged: Nuclear stocks slide after expansion of Amazon data center blocked

Institutional investors and professional traders rely on The Fly to keep up-to-the-second on breaking news in the electric vehicle and clean energy space, as well as which stocks in these sectors that the best analysts on Wall Street are saying to buy and sell.

FERC REJECTS PROPOSAL: Shares of Talen Energy (TLN) were (CEG), Vistra (VST) and PSEG (PEG) as “an excellent buying opportunity.”

IMPROVING FUNDAMENTALS: On Tuesday, Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Tesla to $235 from $220, keeping an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company reported a “robust” gross margin beat in Q3 and a “broad strokes” guide to Q4 volume of 525,000-plus units as well as 20%-30% year-over-year growth in 2025, the firm tells investors in a research note. Barclays says that while Tesla’s autonomous vehicle pivot is “still a debate,” its “improving fundamentals” are appreciated.

RESULTS: Nikola (NKLA) reported on Thursday Q3 non-GAAP losses per share of ($2.75), with consensus at ($2.35), and Q3 revenue of $25.18M, which was below the expected $37.23M. “Year-to-date, we had record sales of hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks, a 78% increase in FCEV fleet adoption, and a nearly 350% increase in hydrogen fuel dispensed at our commercial stations,” said Steve Girsky, President and CEO of Nikola. “We also returned 78 BEV “2.0s” back to end fleets and dealers. With every truck delivered and fueled at our HYLA stations, we continue to deliver proof points to the market that zero-emission trucks are driving the future of Class 8 mobility.”

OCTOBER DELIVERIES: Nio (NIO) announced its October delivery results. The company said it delivered 20,976 vehicles in October, representing an increase of 30.5% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 16,657 vehicles from the company’s premium smart electric vehicle brand Nio, and 4,319 vehicles from the company’s family-oriented smart electric vehicle brand Onvo. Cumulative deliveries reached 619,851 as of October 31.

Meanwhile, Li Auto (LI) announced that it delivered 51,443 vehicles in October, up 27.3% year over year. As of October 31, Li Auto delivered a total of 393,255 vehicles in 2024, with cumulative deliveries reaching 1,026,619. In October, the company achieved over one million cumulative deliveries. On October 23, the company rolled out its new autonomous driving architecture, which integrates an end-to-end model and a vision-language model, to Li AD Max users on a full scale. As of October 31, the company had 475 retail stores in 144 cities, 444 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities, and 1,004 super charging stations in operation equipped with 4,910 charging stalls in China.

XPeng (XEPG) also announced its vehicle delivery results for October. The company said it delivered 23,917 Smart EVs in October, setting a new record for its monthly deliveries and representing growth of 20% year-over-year and 12% over the prior month. For the second straight month, deliveries of XPeng MONA M03 exceeded 10,000 units. For the first ten months of 2024, XPeng delivered 122,478 Smart EVs, a 21% increase from the same period last year. In October, XNGP’s monthly active user penetration rate in urban driving reached 86%. At the XPeng Tech Workshop on October 24, the company demoed its AI-powered ADAS technology on XPENG P7+ and unveiled its AI Tianji XOS 5.4.0. The company also announced that the XPeng P7+ will be equipped with end-to-end AI-driven ADAS technology as a standard configuration.

