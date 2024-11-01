News & Insights

CHAR Technologies Completes Private Placement Funding

November 01, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

CHAR Technologies (TSE:YES) has released an update.

CHAR Technologies has successfully completed a private placement, raising CDN$3.27 million through the issuance of over 16 million units. The funds will be used for general working capital and to support the advancement of their Thorold Project. This move could entice investors interested in the company’s green energy initiatives and potential growth.

