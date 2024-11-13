Chaos Industries Locks Up $145M Series B As Defense Tech Continues To Heat Up

Defense and critical infrastructure tech startup Chaos Industries raised $145 million in a Series B led by Accel, becoming just the latest defense tech firm to see big cash from investors. The round also included participation from 8VC [footnote]8VC is an investor in Crunchbase. They have no say in our editorial process. For more, head here.[/footnote], Overmatch Ventures, Lerner Enterprises and existing insiders. The Los Angeles-based startup had previously raised a $70 million Series A led by 8VC last year. Chaos specializes in advanced detection, monitoring and communication solutions for the defense and commercial sectors. The company’s Vanquish radar provides early warning and tracking capabilities against unmanned aerial systems, missiles and aircraft. “U.S. national security is at an inflection point,” said founder and co-CEO John Tenet in a release. “As our adversaries become more sophisticated, America must embrace next-generation technological innovation to combat more complex national security threats. This funding will accelerate Chaos Industries’ ability to provide the cutting-edge technological solutions the U.S. and its allies need to remain secure.”

Chaos is not alone in raising a large round among funding to other defense tech startups. Just in the last three months, several defense tech startups have seen significant cash roll into their coffers. In late August, defense tech startup Parry Labs, which creates digital systems for the defense industry that include mission-critical software and advanced AI, completed an $80 million round led by Capitol Meridian Partners. In mid-September, self-driving technology company Forterra closed a $75 million Series B led by Hedosophia, Moore Strategic Ventures and XYZ Venture Capital. More big rounds seem sure to follow in the sector.

