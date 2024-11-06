Chanjet’s Strategic Capital Reduction in Happiness Yunchuang

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1588) has released an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a significant capital reduction for its subsidiary, Happiness Yunchuang, lowering the capital contribution from RMB40,357,000 to RMB5,357,000. Despite the reduction, Chanjet’s ownership stake remains unchanged at 10%. This move is part of a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject only to reporting and announcement requirements.

For further insights into HK:1588 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.