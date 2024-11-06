News & Insights

Chanjet’s Strategic Capital Reduction in Happiness Yunchuang

November 06, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1588) has released an update.

Chanjet Information Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a significant capital reduction for its subsidiary, Happiness Yunchuang, lowering the capital contribution from RMB40,357,000 to RMB5,357,000. Despite the reduction, Chanjet’s ownership stake remains unchanged at 10%. This move is part of a connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, subject only to reporting and announcement requirements.

