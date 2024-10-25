News & Insights

CHANGE Holdings Issues Stock Options to Boost Performance

October 25, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

CHANGE Holdings,Inc. (JP:3962) has released an update.

CHANGE Holdings, Inc. has announced the issuance of over 29,000 stock acquisition rights to its directors and employees, aligning with a recent board resolution. The company aims to distribute these rights to enhance performance incentives among its leadership and affiliates. This move involves 2,905,000 shares of common stock and reflects a strategic approach to align company growth with stakeholder interests.

