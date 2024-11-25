Change Financial Ltd Shifts Focus to Oceania Markets

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Change Financial Ltd is exiting its US operations due to regulatory challenges, allowing the company to focus on more promising markets in Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move is expected to significantly improve profitability by reducing costs and enhancing operating leverage. With a strong growth trajectory in the PaaS market, Change Financial anticipates achieving over 30% revenue growth and its first positive EBITDA in FY25.

For further insights into AU:CCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.