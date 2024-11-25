News & Insights

Stocks

Change Financial Ltd Shifts Focus to Oceania Markets

November 25, 2024 — 07:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Change Financial Ltd (AU:CCA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Change Financial Ltd is exiting its US operations due to regulatory challenges, allowing the company to focus on more promising markets in Australia and New Zealand. This strategic move is expected to significantly improve profitability by reducing costs and enhancing operating leverage. With a strong growth trajectory in the PaaS market, Change Financial anticipates achieving over 30% revenue growth and its first positive EBITDA in FY25.

For further insights into AU:CCA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNGFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.