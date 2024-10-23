Challenger Limited AGM Results Boost Investor Confidence

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, re-electing John M. Green and Dr. Heather Smith as directors, while also electing Lisa Gray to the board. The resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, indicating strong confidence in the company’s leadership. This positive outcome is likely to bolster investor sentiment towards Challenger Limited.

