Challenger Limited AGM Results Boost Investor Confidence

October 23, 2024 — 11:45 pm EDT

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

Challenger Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, re-electing John M. Green and Dr. Heather Smith as directors, while also electing Lisa Gray to the board. The resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, were overwhelmingly supported by shareholders, indicating strong confidence in the company’s leadership. This positive outcome is likely to bolster investor sentiment towards Challenger Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

