Challenger Exploration Reports Promising Drilling Results in Ecuador

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.

Challenger Exploration Limited has announced positive results from its drilling program at the Colorado-V Project in Ecuador, indicating significant mineralization across the CV-A anomaly. The recent drilling results include substantial gold equivalent intersections, supporting the company’s expectations for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). These findings enhance the potential value of Challenger’s Ecuadorian assets, as the company continues its strategic focus on the high-grade production opportunity at the Hualilan Gold project.

For further insights into AU:CEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.