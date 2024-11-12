Challenger Exploration Reports Promising Drilling Results in Ecuador

Challenger Exploration Limited (AU:CEL) has released an update.
Challenger Exploration Limited has announced positive results from its drilling program at the Colorado-V Project in Ecuador, indicating significant mineralization across the CV-A anomaly. The recent drilling results include substantial gold equivalent intersections, supporting the company’s expectations for a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). These findings enhance the potential value of Challenger’s Ecuadorian assets, as the company continues its strategic focus on the high-grade production opportunity at the Hualilan Gold project.
