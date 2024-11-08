News & Insights

CGN Power Extends Shareholder Commitments in Strategic Move

November 08, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

CGN Power Co (HK:1816) has released an update.

CGN Power Co. has announced an extension of its controlling shareholder’s commitments to avoid horizontal competition, shifting the investment timeline from five to six years after the start of nuclear project construction. This decision, approved by the board and awaiting general meeting review, aligns with industry characteristics and regulatory requirements. Investors may find this move significant as it underscores CGN Power’s strategic positioning and commitment to maintaining its competitive edge in the nuclear power sector.

