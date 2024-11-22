CFSB Bancorp, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting and Initiates Stock Buyback

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. held its Annual Meeting, affirming the election of directors and appointing Wolf & Company, P.C. as its accounting firm for the fiscal year. Despite facing challenges from rising interest rates and yield curve inversion, the company remains optimistic about future rate reductions. CFSB has initiated its first stock repurchase program since its reorganization, aiming to buy back up to 152,287 shares, about 5% of its stock, to strengthen shareholder value.

