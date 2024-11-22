News & Insights

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. Holds Annual Meeting and Initiates Stock Buyback

November 22, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CFSB Bancorp, Inc ( (CFSB) ) has shared an update.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. held its Annual Meeting, affirming the election of directors and appointing Wolf & Company, P.C. as its accounting firm for the fiscal year. Despite facing challenges from rising interest rates and yield curve inversion, the company remains optimistic about future rate reductions. CFSB has initiated its first stock repurchase program since its reorganization, aiming to buy back up to 152,287 shares, about 5% of its stock, to strengthen shareholder value.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

