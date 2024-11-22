CF Acquisition Corp. VII Faces Leadership Transition

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from CF Acquisition Corp. VII Class A ( (CFFS) ).

Howard W. Lutnick, nominated by President Trump for U.S. Secretary of Commerce, announced his plan to resign from his roles at Cantor and CF Acquisition Corp. VII upon Senate confirmation. This decision marks a significant shift for investors following Lutnick’s leadership. The company will provide more details in the future.

Find detailed analytics on CFFS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.