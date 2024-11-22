News & Insights

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Faces Leadership Transition

November 22, 2024 — 05:01 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from CF Acquisition Corp. VII Class A ( (CFFS) ).

Howard W. Lutnick, nominated by President Trump for U.S. Secretary of Commerce, announced his plan to resign from his roles at Cantor and CF Acquisition Corp. VII upon Senate confirmation. This decision marks a significant shift for investors following Lutnick’s leadership. The company will provide more details in the future.

