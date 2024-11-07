News & Insights

Ceva expands share repurchase program with additional 700,000 shares

November 07, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Furthermore, the Ceva (CEVA) board of directors authorized the expansion of the company’s share repurchase program with an additional 700,000 shares of common stock available for repurchase, bringing the total shares available for repurchase to approximately 1M.

