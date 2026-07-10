CervoMed Completes Enrollment In Phase 2a Study Of Neflamapimod For Nfv.Primary Progressive Aphasia

(RTTNews) - CervoMed Inc. (CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders, announced that it has completed enrollment in the Phase 2a study of its lead investigational candidate, Neflamapimod, for the treatment of Nonfluent Variant Primary Progressive Aphasia or nfvPPA, a type of Frontotemporal Dementia or FTD.

NfvPPA causes people with the condition to have trouble expressing themselves, although they still understand the meaning of words. According to the company, there are an estimated 10,000-15,000 people living with nfvPPA in the U.S. and 15,000-20,000 in the European Union.

Neflamapimod is an investigational, orally administered small-molecule drug that readily crosses the blood-brain barrier and selectively inhibits the alpha isoform of p38 MAP kinase, a key driver of neuroinflammation and synaptic dysfunction. Neflamapimod was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for FTD in 2024.

The Phase 2a study was designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, and clinical effects of neflamapimod in participants with nfvPPA.

The trial enrolled 25 participants, taking oral Neflamapimod 40 milligrams three times daily or 80 milligrams twice a day for 24 weeks, followed by a 12-week, randomised, double-blind placebo-controlled extension.

The company expects to present Interim biomarker data from the study at the 19th CTAD Conference in Boston, Massachusetts, taking place between November 16 and 19, 2026.

In addition, the first clinical data is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

CRVO has traded between $2.13 and $13.13 over the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trade at $3.74, up 9.68%.

In the after-hours market, CRVO is up 0.27%, up $3.75.

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