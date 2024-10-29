Cerus's Earnings: A Preview

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cerus to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Cerus's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 14.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Cerus's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.02 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.05 -0.01 -0.04 Price Change % 15.0% -8.0% 22.0% 9.0%

Insights Shared by Analysts on Cerus

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cerus.

Cerus has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $3.0, the consensus suggests a potential 74.42% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of OraSure Technologies, Rockwell Medical and TELA Bio, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, OraSure Technologies is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 190.7% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Rockwell Medical, with an average 1-year price target of $9.0, indicating a potential 423.26% upside. For TELA Bio, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $10.4, indicating a potential 504.65% upside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for OraSure Technologies, Rockwell Medical and TELA Bio are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cerus Buy 16.02% $24.67M -11.68% OraSure Technologies Neutral -36.41% $24.69M -0.14% Rockwell Medical Buy 42.88% $4.55M 1.55% TELA Bio Buy 11.02% $11.07M -146.05%

Key Takeaway:

Cerus ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Cerus is in the middle compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cerus

Cerus Corp is a biomedical products company focused on the field of blood transfusion safety. The INTERCEPT Blood System is designed to reduce the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections by inactivating a broad range of pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The company sells its INTERCEPT platelet and plasma systems in the United States of America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States countries, the Middle East, and selected countries in other regions around the world. The firm continues to operate in only one segment: Blood safety and generates revenue from the same.

Breaking Down Cerus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Cerus displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cerus's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -12.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cerus's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -11.68%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cerus's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, Cerus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

