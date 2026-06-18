BioTech
CERT

Certara Names Faiz Mohammed As Interim CFO As Gallagher Resigns

June 18, 2026 — 01:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Certara, Inc. (CERT), a commercial-stage drug development services company, announced on Wednesday that current Chief Financial Officer, John Gallagher, will resign on July 14, 2026.

Gallagher previously notified the company of his intention to resign from his office.

The company will appoint Faiz Mohammed as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent successor is named. Mohammed currently serves as Certara's Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.

Mohammed brings more than 25 years of experience as a senior finance and accounting executive across public and private equity-backed companies.

Certara shares closed Wednesday at $6.03, down 0.33%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $5.88, down 2.49%.

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