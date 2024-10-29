News & Insights

Centurion Minerals Announces $500,000 Private Placement

October 29, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Centurion Minerals (TSE:CTN) has released an update.

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is embarking on a $500,000 non-brokered private placement to boost its exploration projects, including the promising San Cristobal gold project in Nicaragua. The funds will be allocated for working capital, due diligence, and exploration activities across their mineral interests. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Centurion’s presence in the Americas’ precious mineral sector.

