Centrica Announces New Senior Independent Director

November 14, 2024 — 12:32 pm EST

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has announced the appointment of Jo Harlow as the new Senior Independent Director, effective from December 16, 2024. This move follows the earlier announcement that Kevin O’Byrne will take over as Chair of the Board. Investors and market watchers may find this leadership transition significant as Centrica continues to navigate its strategic direction.

