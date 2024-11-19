News & Insights

Central Petroleum Eyes Growth with Stronger Financials

November 19, 2024 — 07:51 pm EST

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited is poised for a promising financial future thanks to favorable new gas contracts in the Northern Territory, which are set to boost cash flow and reduce debt. The company’s strategic exit from certain projects has strengthened its balance sheet, and there is potential for further growth through exploration of sub-salt prospects. The recent asset transaction underscores the value of Central’s assets, enhancing shareholder confidence and paving the way for potential returns.

