Central China Real Estate Shows Mixed Sales Performance

November 08, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Central China Real Estate (HK:0832) has released an update.

Central China Real Estate reported a 5.8% increase in property contracted sales for October 2024, totaling RMB960 million, despite a 3.3% drop in average selling price per square meter. However, the company faced a significant decline in overall sales for the first ten months of the year, with a 40.2% year-on-year decrease. The data highlights challenges in the real estate market but shows some resilience in monthly performance.

