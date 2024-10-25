Centene backs FY24 adjusted EPS view greater than $6.80, consensus $6.82

Raises FY24 revenue view to $159B-$161B from $155B-$157B, consensus $155.59B. Sees FY24 adjusted effective tax rate 24%-24.5%. The company said, “The Company is updating its 2024 GAAP diluted EPS guidance floor to greater than $5.92 and reaffirming its 2024 adjusted diluted EPS guidance floor of greater than $6.80.”

