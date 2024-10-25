News & Insights

Stocks
CNC

Centene backs FY24 adjusted EPS view greater than $6.80, consensus $6.82

October 25, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Raises FY24 revenue view to $159B-$161B from $155B-$157B, consensus $155.59B. Sees FY24 adjusted effective tax rate 24%-24.5%. The company said, “The Company is updating its 2024 GAAP diluted EPS guidance floor to greater than $5.92 and reaffirming its 2024 adjusted diluted EPS guidance floor of greater than $6.80.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CNC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.