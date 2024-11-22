Centaurus Metals Expands Promising Boi Novo Drilling

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals has reported promising results from their ongoing drilling at the Boi Novo Copper-Gold Project in Brazil, revealing both high-grade copper mineralisation and extensive zones of disseminated mineralisation. The company is extending its drilling program to further explore these promising prospects, with expectations to continue until at least the end of 2024. Positioned near major mining facilities, Centaurus is well-funded to advance this project alongside its flagship Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

