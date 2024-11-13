News & Insights

Stocks

Cenergy Holdings Boosts Pipe Production Capacity

November 13, 2024 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Corinth Pipeworks, a segment of Cenergy Holdings, has completed a strategic expansion to boost its production capacity and reduce bottlenecks. The investment allows for simultaneous production of steel pipes, enhancing efficiency and meeting the rising demand in the energy sector. This move underscores Corinth Pipeworks’ commitment to leading in welded pipe technology for diverse energy infrastructure projects.

For further insights into DE:9CN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.