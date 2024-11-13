Cenergy Holdings Boosts Pipe Production Capacity

Cenergy Holdings SA (DE:9CN) has released an update.

Corinth Pipeworks, a segment of Cenergy Holdings, has completed a strategic expansion to boost its production capacity and reduce bottlenecks. The investment allows for simultaneous production of steel pipes, enhancing efficiency and meeting the rising demand in the energy sector. This move underscores Corinth Pipeworks’ commitment to leading in welded pipe technology for diverse energy infrastructure projects.

