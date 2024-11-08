News & Insights

Stocks

Cencora Expands Specialty Healthcare with RCA Acquisition

November 08, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cencora ( (COR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cencora, Inc. has announced its plan to acquire Retina Consultants of America (RCA) for approximately $4.6 billion, aiming to expand its leadership in the specialty healthcare sector. This acquisition will allow Cencora to broaden its relationships with community providers and enhance clinical research capabilities, with RCA’s strong network of retina specialists contributing to innovative patient care. The deal, including contingent payments up to $500 million, is expected to close after regulatory approvals, funded by cash and new debt financing, potentially impacting Cencora’s earnings per share.

For a thorough assessment of COR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.