Cencora Expands Specialty Healthcare with RCA Acquisition

Cencora, Inc. has announced its plan to acquire Retina Consultants of America (RCA) for approximately $4.6 billion, aiming to expand its leadership in the specialty healthcare sector. This acquisition will allow Cencora to broaden its relationships with community providers and enhance clinical research capabilities, with RCA’s strong network of retina specialists contributing to innovative patient care. The deal, including contingent payments up to $500 million, is expected to close after regulatory approvals, funded by cash and new debt financing, potentially impacting Cencora’s earnings per share.

