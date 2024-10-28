News & Insights

Cemex Reports Strong Growth Amid Strategic Shifts

October 28, 2024 — 06:30 am EDT

Cemex SAB (CX) has released an update.

Cemex SAB reported a robust third-quarter performance with net income surging over 200% to $406 million, despite challenges from adverse weather and currency fluctuations. The company is focusing on portfolio optimization, having announced $2.2 billion in divestitures of non-core assets this year, and is committed to growth investments, particularly in the U.S. Additionally, Cemex is making strides in its climate action efforts with significant EU funding for a carbon capture project in Germany.

