Cementos Pacasmayo Shows Strong Financial Performance

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (CPAC) has released an update.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has released its unaudited financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, revealing a solid financial position. The company reported an increase in total assets to S/3,289,380,000, while also managing to maintain a robust equity structure. Investors may find the company’s stable financial performance promising amidst a competitive market landscape.

For further insights into CPAC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.