Cembre S.p.A. Reports Revenue Growth Amid Profit Decline

Cembre S.p.A. reported a 1.3% increase in consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2024, reaching €171.3 million, driven by growth in both domestic and international markets. However, the company’s net profit fell by 9.3% due to higher personnel costs and increased investments, despite a promising 3% revenue growth noted in October. The company also announced a shareholders’ meeting to amend its bylaws and regulations.

