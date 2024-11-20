Cellebrite, Relativity deliver solutions to transform mobile data collection

Cellebrite (CLBT) and Relativity announced the general availability of the integration of Cellebrite’s mobile collection solutions, Endpoint Inspector and Endpoint Mobile Now, into the RelativityOne platform.

