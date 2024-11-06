Celanese price target lowered to $101 from $151 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Celanese (CE) to $101 from $151 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says the company’s earnings report does not much alter its view of asset quality, but says it does require some re-thinking of capital structure and shareholder faith in management.

