News & Insights

Stocks
CE

Celanese downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

November 11, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

UBS downgraded Celanese (CE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $97, down from $161. The company’s recent results and weaker market outlooks create more concerns about the ability for it to manage its debt load, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says higher leverage and this heightened risk means that Celanese’s multiple “will stay compressed for the foreseeable future.” UBS “can’t rule out further stock downside if market concerns increase.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.