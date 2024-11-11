Celanese downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

UBS downgraded Celanese (CE) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $97, down from $161. The company’s recent results and weaker market outlooks create more concerns about the ability for it to manage its debt load, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says higher leverage and this heightened risk means that Celanese’s multiple “will stay compressed for the foreseeable future.” UBS “can’t rule out further stock downside if market concerns increase.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.