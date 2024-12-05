CEC International Warns of Significant Profit Dip

CEC International Holdings Limited (HK:0759) has released an update.

CEC International Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, forecasting a loss of up to HK$30 million for the six months ending October 2024. The downturn is attributed to high outbound travel by residents, persistent pandemic-era habits affecting consumer spending, and elevated Hong Kong dollar interest rates impacting the local market. Investors are advised to exercise caution as the company’s final interim results are yet to be confirmed.

