C&C Group H1 Pretax Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - C&C Group plc (CCR.L) reported that its first half pretax profit was 16.4 million euros compared to 23.4 million euros, as restated last year. EPS, in cent, was 3.3 compared to 4.7. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 28.6 million euros from 28.3 million euros, last year. Adjusted EPS, in cent, was 5.9 compared to 5.6. For the six months ended 31 August 2024, net revenue declined to 861.4 million euros from 864.8 million euros, prior year.

Looking forward, the Group said it is on track to achieve 80 million euros operating profit for fiscal 2025. The Group retains a target of 100 million euros operating profit in fiscal 2027.

