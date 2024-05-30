News & Insights

Cazoo Group Plans Shareholder Vote on Liquidation

May 30, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Cazoo Group (CZOOF) has released an update.

Cazoo Group Ltd has announced an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to seek shareholder approval for the company’s liquidation. Shareholders will vote on this significant move on July 2, 2024, with the intention to appoint liquidators to manage the dissolution process. The news contains forward-looking statements, warning investors of various risks and uncertainties associated with the liquidation, including the possibility that shareholders and creditors may not fully recover their investments.

