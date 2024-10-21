Cavendish Financial Directors Reinvest Dividends in Shares

finnCap Group plc (GB:CAV) has released an update.

Cavendish Financial plc has reported that its Executive Directors reinvested their 2024 Final Dividend to acquire additional shares under the company’s Share Investment Plan. The shares, priced at 10p each, were purchased on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting the directors’ continued commitment to the firm’s growth. This move highlights the confidence of the leadership in Cavendish’s future prospects.

