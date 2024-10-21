News & Insights

Stocks

Cavendish Financial Directors Reinvest Dividends in Shares

October 21, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

finnCap Group plc (GB:CAV) has released an update.

Cavendish Financial plc has reported that its Executive Directors reinvested their 2024 Final Dividend to acquire additional shares under the company’s Share Investment Plan. The shares, priced at 10p each, were purchased on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting the directors’ continued commitment to the firm’s growth. This move highlights the confidence of the leadership in Cavendish’s future prospects.

For further insights into GB:CAV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.