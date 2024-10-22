Cavalier Resources Fortifies Finances Amidst Gold Surge

Cavalier Resources Limited (AU:CVR) has released an update.

Cavalier Resources Limited successfully raised $1.735 million through a non-renounceable rights issue, with strong support from existing shareholders and new investors. The raised funds will be used to advance the development of the Crawford Gold Project, which is bolstered by rising gold prices. This positions the company favorably for future growth as it moves forward with mine approval and financing efforts.

