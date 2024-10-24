Cauldron Energy Limited’s Market Presence and Leadership

Cauldron Energy Limited (AU:CXU) has released an update.

Cauldron Energy Limited, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code CXU, is managed by a team including Executive Director Michael Fry and Non-Executive Chairman Ian Mulholland. The company operates from its registered office in Subiaco, Western Australia, and is audited by BDO Audit Pty Ltd. Investors can track its performance on the ASX, indicating active engagement in the stock market.

