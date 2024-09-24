News & Insights

Catalyst Pharma's Sub-licensee, DyDo, Secures Regulatory Approval For FIRDAPSE In Japan

September 24, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) announced that its sub-licensee in Japan, DyDo Pharma, has reported that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan has approved DyDo's New Drug Application to commercialize FIRDAPSE or amifampridine Tablets 10 mg for treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome in Japan.

FIRDAPSE or amifampridine is a therapy indicated in the United States for the treatment of LEMS in adults and pediatric patients six years of age and older. DyDo Pharma is the rare disease pharmaceutical wholly-owned subsidiary of DyDo Group Holdings.

