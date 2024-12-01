News & Insights

Stocks

Catalyst Metals Advances Plutonic East Mine Development

December 01, 2024 — 04:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Catalyst Metals Limited (AU:CYL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Catalyst Metals Limited is moving forward with the redevelopment of the Plutonic East mine, aiming for first ore production by March 2025. This project is part of Catalyst’s strategy to double its gold production to 200,000 ounces annually, leveraging existing infrastructure for cost efficiency. With promising drilling results, the company is on track to achieve its goals with minimal capital investment.

For further insights into AU:CYL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.