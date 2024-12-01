Catalyst Metals Advances Plutonic East Mine Development

Catalyst Metals Limited (AU:CYL) has released an update.
Catalyst Metals Limited is moving forward with the redevelopment of the Plutonic East mine, aiming for first ore production by March 2025. This project is part of Catalyst’s strategy to double its gold production to 200,000 ounces annually, leveraging existing infrastructure for cost efficiency. With promising drilling results, the company is on track to achieve its goals with minimal capital investment.
