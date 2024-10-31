News & Insights

Catalyst Media Receives Substantial SIS Dividend

Catalyst Media (GB:CMX) has released an update.

Catalyst Media Group has announced a significant dividend payout from Sports Information Services, with Catalyst’s share amounting to £632,275. This development comes as the company prepares to finalize its financial results for the year ended June 2024, with potential dividends for Catalyst shareholders on the horizon. Investors are keenly watching for further announcements regarding these upcoming financial distributions.

