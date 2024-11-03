News & Insights

Stocks

Catalina Resources Sells Kookynie West Project to KoBold

November 03, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Ltd has agreed to sell its Kookynie West Project exploration rights to KoBold Tjantjuru Pty Ltd for a total of AUD $405,000, allowing Catalina to concentrate on its other priority projects. The sale includes a 1% net smelter return royalty for Catalina, with KoBold having the option to buy back half for AUD $1,000,000. This transaction aligns with Catalina’s strategy to streamline its project portfolio.

For further insights into AU:CTN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.