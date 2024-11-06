Catalina Resources Begins New Drilling Phase

Shree Minerals Limited (AU:CTN) has released an update.

Catalina Resources Limited has initiated diamond drilling at its Rock Lodge project in the Lachlan Fold Belt, aiming to explore deeper mineralized zones discovered during previous RC drilling. The company previously identified significant gold and silver mineralization, suggesting a promising potential for future exploration. This development highlights Catalina’s ongoing commitment to expanding its mineral resource base.

