Castle Minerals Secures Investment for Graphite Project

Castle Minerals Limited has secured a significant investment of approximately US$2 million from Ghana’s Minerals Income Investment Fund to advance its Kambale Graphite Project to the pre-feasibility stage. This strategic partnership aims to bolster Ghana’s ambition to establish a critical minerals supply chain for lithium-ion battery production, positioning the Kambale project as a key player in the global energy transition. The investment not only provides necessary funding but also de-risks the project, with MIIF becoming a major shareholder in Castle.

