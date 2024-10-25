Castillo Copper Expands with New Resource Acquisition

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Castillo Copper Ltd. is set to acquire a promising project rich in niobium, uranium, and heavy rare earths, marking a significant step in their multi-commodity strategy. The company is actively working on its NWQ Copper Project in Queensland and has interests in several other exploration targets, including the Broken Hill Project and Cangai Copper Mine in New South Wales, and Zambia. Listed on both the LSE and ASX, Castillo aims to advance its exploration efforts to boost growth.

