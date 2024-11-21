Casta Diva Group Announces Innovative Dividend Strategy

Casta Diva Group S.p.A. (IT:CDG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Casta Diva Group has announced a dividend distribution consisting of cash and shares, with a total yield of approximately 3% to be paid in November 2024. This decision aligns with their strategic plan and reflects a solid performance in 2023, allowing the company to distribute €800,000 as part of a planned three-year dividend payout. Shareholders will benefit from a tax-free dividend derived from capital reserves.

For further insights into IT:CDG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.