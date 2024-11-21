News & Insights

Casta Diva Group Announces Innovative Dividend Strategy

November 21, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Casta Diva Group S.p.A. (IT:CDG) has released an update.

Casta Diva Group has announced a dividend distribution consisting of cash and shares, with a total yield of approximately 3% to be paid in November 2024. This decision aligns with their strategic plan and reflects a solid performance in 2023, allowing the company to distribute €800,000 as part of a planned three-year dividend payout. Shareholders will benefit from a tax-free dividend derived from capital reserves.

