Cassava Sciences Appoints Richard Barry As CEO, Claude Nicaise Chairman

September 09, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA), a drug maker focused on Alzheimer's disease, announced on Monday that it has appointed Richard Barry as Chief Executive Officer.

On July 17, the Board appointed Barry as its Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer, after Remi Barbier stepped down from his role as CEO.

Barry has served as a director of Cassava since June 2021.

As part of the company's good governance principles, the drug maker has separated the roles of CEO and Chairman by appointing Claude Nicaise as its Chairman.

Nicaise has served as a director of Cassava since December 2023. He was a Senior Vice President of Strategic Development and Global Regulatory Affairs at Alexion Pharmaceuticals from 2008 to 2014.

