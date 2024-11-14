News & Insights

Cass Information Systems enters partnership with Lupeon

November 14, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

Cass Information Systems (CASS) has announced a partnership with Lupeon to deliver an in-region solution for Cass’s global client base. U.S.-based Cass provides a global solution covering all other regions of South America. In Brazil, unique regulatory requirements for freight charges necessitate a highly distinct process. An invoice can include federal, regional, and city taxes, as well as tolls and insurance. Additionally, to combat fraud, carriers file invoices with the Brazilian tax authority, who in turn issues the invoice to the shipper. Client support and carrier onboarding will be provided locally by Lupeon, with a roll-up to a global Cass account manager. Other aspects of the solution, such as reporting, will be seamless through Cass.

